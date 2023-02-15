Northfield Raiders win on the road against Rochester Century Panthers

The Northfield Raiders won when they visited the Rochester Century Panthers on Thursday. The final score was 8-2.

The visiting Raiders opened strong, early in the game with Will Cashin scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Brayden Olsen and Cayden Monson.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Brayden Olsen scored the first goal, assisted by Cayden Monson and Will Cashin.

Brayden Olsen scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Cayden Monson and Mike Fossum.

The Raiders increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Kamden Kaiser netted one, assisted by Cayden Monson and Mike Fossum.

The Raiders increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third when Andrew Winter found the back of the net, assisted by Will Cashin and Jake Geiger.

T.J. Gibson narrowed the gap to 5-1 one minute later.

Cayden Monson increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Mike Fossum and Ty Frank.

Cayden Monson increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Kamden Kaiser and Jake Geiger.

Parker Vogt increased the lead to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Braden Brakke and Cullen Merritt.

T.J. Gibson narrowed the gap to 8-2 three minutes later, assisted by Aiden Emerich.

The Raiders chalked up five straight road wins.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Panthers hosting the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex and the Raiders visiting the Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.