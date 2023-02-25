Northfield Raiders win knock out game against Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The 8-1 win at home for the Northfield Raiders against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles means the Northfield Raiders are through to the next round.

The Raiders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jake Geiger. Kamden Kaiser and Brecken Riley assisted.

The Raiders' Will Cashin increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Cayden Monson and Ty Frank.

The Raiders' Jake Geiger increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Bridger Riley and Kamden Kaiser.

The Raiders scored four goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

Andrew Winter increased the lead to 8-1 in the third period, assisted by Will Cashin and Griffin Kennelly.