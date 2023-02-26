Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Northfield Raiders win 6-1 on the road against Dodge County Wildcats

The Northfield Raiders won on the road on Saturday, handing the Dodge County Wildcats a defeat 6-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:02 PM

The Northfield Raiders won on the road on Saturday, handing the Dodge County Wildcats a defeat 6-1.

The visiting Raiders opened strong, right after the puck drop with Kamden Kaiser scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jake Geiger and Andrew Winter.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Griffin Kennelly scored, assisted by Bridger Riley and Brayden Olsen.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Raiders.

