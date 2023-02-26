Northfield Raiders win 6-1 on the road against Dodge County Wildcats

The Northfield Raiders won on the road on Saturday, handing the Dodge County Wildcats a defeat 6-1.

The visiting Raiders opened strong, right after the puck drop with Kamden Kaiser scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jake Geiger and Andrew Winter.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Griffin Kennelly scored, assisted by Bridger Riley and Brayden Olsen.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Raiders.