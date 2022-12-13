Northfield Raiders win 12-1 on the road against Red Wing Wingers

The Northfield Raiders won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Red Wing Wingers a defeat 12-1.

The visiting Raiders opened strong, with Jake Geiger scoring early in the first period, assisted by Kamden Kaiser and Mike Fossum.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Kamden Kaiser scored, assisted by Elliott Pontow and Jake Geiger.

The second period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Raiders.

The Raiders increased the lead to 10-1 early into the third period when Jake Geiger beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Ty Frank and Mike Fossum.

Brayden Olsen increased the lead to 11-1 in the middle of the third, assisted by Brecken Riley and Will Cashin.

Cullen Merritt increased the lead to 12-1 four minutes later, assisted by Parker Vogt and Braden Brakke.

Next up:

The Wingers travel to Proctor on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center. The Raiders will face Faribault on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.