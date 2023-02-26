Northfield Raiders victorious against Dodge County Wildcats

The Northfield Raiders defeated the Dodge County Wildcats 6-1 on Saturday.

The Raiders opened strong, early in the game with Kamden Kaiser scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jake Geiger and Andrew Winter.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Griffin Kennelly late into the first period, assisted by Bridger Riley and Brayden Olsen.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 6-1 going in to the third period.