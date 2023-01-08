Northfield Raiders pull ahead in the third to defeat Delano Tigers

The Northfield Raiders were victorious at home against the Delano Tigers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Northfield pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-3.

The Raiders started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Gabe Sawyer scoring in the first period, assisted by Andrew Winter.

The Tigers' Cade Bruett tied it up in the middle of the first period, assisted by Teague Collings.

The Raiders' Kamden Kaiser took the lead late in the first, assisted by Cayden Monson.

The Tigers tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Will Brown late into the first.

Ty Frank took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Mike Fossum.

Mason Hargarten tied it up 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Teague Collings.

Cayden Monson took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Jake Geiger and Kamden Kaiser.

Kamden Kaiser increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later.

With this win the Raiders have five straight victories.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Raiders will host Owatonna at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena and the Tigers will host Breck at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.