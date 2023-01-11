Northfield Raiders keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Northfield Raiders as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Owatonna Huskies, making it six in a row. They won 4-1 over Owatonna.

The Raiders started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kamden Kaiser scoring in the first minute, assisted by Brayden Olsen and Jake Geiger.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Andrew Winter scored, assisted by Jake Geiger.

Jake Geiger increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kamden Kaiser and Cayden Monson.

Jake Geiger increased the lead to 4-0 only seconds later, assisted by Elliott Pontow and Parker Vogt.

Benjamin Bangs narrowed the gap to 4-1 three minutes later.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Raiders hosting the Panthers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena and the Huskies visiting the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.