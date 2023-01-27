Northfield Raiders keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Northfield Raiders as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Albert Lea Tigers, making it four in a row. They won 3-0 over Albert Lea.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Tigers will play at home against the Falcons at 6:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena, while the Raiders will face the Spartans home at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.