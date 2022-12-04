Northfield Raiders got a shut out against Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The Northfield Raiders picked up a decisive road win against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kamden Kaiser. Ty Frank and Cayden Monson assisted.

The Raiders' Andrew Winter increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Will Cashin and Brayden Olsen.

The Raiders scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Raiders increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period when Kamden Kaiser scored again, assisted by Brecken Riley.

In the end the 8-0 came from Ty Frank who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Cayden Monson and Jake Geiger, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Coming up:

The Eagles travel to St. Paul Highland - Central on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena. The Raiders will face Red Wing on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.