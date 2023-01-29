High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Northfield Raiders beat Rochester Mayo Spartans and continue winning run

The game between the Northfield Raiders and the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Saturday finished 3-0. The result means Northfield has five straight wins.

img_500237427_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:31 PM
Next up:

The Raiders host the Rochester John Marshall Rockets on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The Spartans will face Owatonna on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.