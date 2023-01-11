Northfield Raiders beat Owatonna Huskies and continue winning run

The game between the Northfield Raiders and the Owatonna Huskies on Tuesday finished 4-1. The result means Northfield has six straight wins.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Raiders hosting the Panthers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena and the Huskies visiting the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.