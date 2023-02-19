Northfield Raiders beat Mankato West Scarlets

The Northfield Raiders won their home game against the Mankato West Scarlets on Saturday, ending 8-1.

The hosting Raiders opened strong, early in the game with Jake Geiger scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Cayden Monson and Kamden Kaiser.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Brayden Olsen in the middle of the first period, assisted by Andrew Winter.

The Raiders' Jake Geiger increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Kamden Kaiser.

The Raiders' Jake Geiger increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Bridger Riley and Andrew Winter.

The Raiders scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Raiders increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Kamden Kaiser netted one yet again, assisted by Jake Geiger.

Kamden Kaiser increased the lead to 7-0 five minutes later, assisted by Cayden Monson and Mike Fossum.

Brayden Olsen increased the lead to 8-0 one minute later.

Sean King narrowed the gap to 8-1 four minutes later, assisted by Jaeger Zimmerman.