Northfield Raiders beat Mankato East/Loyola Cougars

The Northfield Raiders won their road game against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars on Tuesday, ending 8-3.

The Raiders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Cayden Monson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kamden Kaiser and Ty Frank.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Andrew Winter scored, assisted by Will Cashin and Brayden Olsen.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first period when Cayden Monson scored again, assisted by Will Cashin and Brayden Olsen.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 6-1 going in to the third period.

The Raiders increased the lead to 7-1, after only 26 seconds into the third period when Kamden Kaiser scored, assisted by Mike Fossum and Ty Frank.

Brayden Borgmeier narrowed the gap to 7-2 six minutes later, assisted by Jayden Larson.

The Cougars narrowed the gap again halfway through the third period when Jack Hansen found the back of the net, assisted by Andrew Sorbo and Alexander Morgan.

Cayden Monson increased the lead to 8-3 two minutes later, assisted by Will Cashin and Brayden Olsen.

Next games:

The Cougars play Red Wing away on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Raiders will face Albert Lea at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.