Northfield Raiders beat Faribault Falcons and continue winning run

The game between the Northfield Raiders and the Faribault Falcons on Saturday finished 4-1. The result means Northfield has four straight wins.

The Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kamden Kaiser. Mike Fossum and Ty Frank assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Mike Fossum scored, assisted by Kamden Kaiser and Cayden Monson.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the third period when Andrew Winter beat the goalie, assisted by Brayden Olsen and Mike Fossum.

Ty Frank increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the third, assisted by Mike Fossum and Jake Geiger.

Owen Nesburg narrowed the gap to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Logan Peroutka and Tommy Kunze.

Next up:

The Raiders are set to face Orono at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates, while the Falcons face New Prague at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena. Both games are set for Tuesday.