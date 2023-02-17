High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Northern Lakes Lightning win over Detroit Lakes Lakers when Finnegan Fogarty found the back of the net

The Northern Lakes Lightning won 1-0 at home to the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The only goal of the game came from Finnegan Fogarty, who got the winner in overtime.

February 17, 2023 03:55 AM

Northern Lakes' Finnegan Fogarty scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 0:18 before the Lightning made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Finnegan Fogarty, assisted by Christian Crutcher and Darby Boelter.

