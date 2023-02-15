Northern Lakes Lightning win on the road against Morris/Benson Area Storm

The Northern Lakes Lightning won when they visited the Morris/Benson Area Storm on Thursday. The final score was 4-2.

The visiting Lightning started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kolbe Severson scoring in the first period, assisted by Isaac Peterson.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 late in the first period when Cole Blume scored, assisted by Bryce Lehman.

The Lightning took the lead early into the second period when Logan Verville found the back of the net, assisted by Easton Anderson and Wyatt Balmer.

Late, Logan Verville scored a goal, assisted by Isaac Peterson, making the score 3-1.

Logan Verville increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period.

Trevor Buss narrowed the gap to 4-2 late into the third, assisted by Ryan Tolifson.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday, as the Storm host Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena and the Lightning host Greenway at Hallett Community Center.