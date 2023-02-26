Northern Lakes Lightning win knock out game against Willmar Cardinals
The Northern Lakes Lightning might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Willmar Cardinals. With a final score of 8-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.
The Northern Lakes Lightning might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Willmar Cardinals. With a final score of 8-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.