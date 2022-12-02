SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Northern Lakes Lightning win at home against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Northern Lakes Lightning won when they visited the Prairie Centre North Stars on Thursday. The final score was 5-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 02, 2022 12:58 AM
The Lightning took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Easton Anderson. Jayden Marthaler and Finnegan Fogarty assisted.

The North Stars' Eli Fletcher tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Dylan Gruenes and James Rieland.

The Lightning scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Zac Bick narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Eli Fletcher and Derick Sorenson.

Jerome Martin increased the lead to 5-2 just one minute later, assisted by Darby Boelter.

Derick Sorenson narrowed the gap to 5-3 five minutes later, assisted by John Williams and Eli Fletcher.

Next games:

The Lightning host Brainerd on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center. The North Stars will face Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.