Northern Lakes Lightning win at home against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Northern Lakes Lightning won when they visited the Prairie Centre North Stars on Thursday. The final score was 5-3.

The Lightning took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Easton Anderson. Jayden Marthaler and Finnegan Fogarty assisted.

The North Stars' Eli Fletcher tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Dylan Gruenes and James Rieland.

The Lightning scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Zac Bick narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Eli Fletcher and Derick Sorenson.

Jerome Martin increased the lead to 5-2 just one minute later, assisted by Darby Boelter.

Derick Sorenson narrowed the gap to 5-3 five minutes later, assisted by John Williams and Eli Fletcher.

Next games:

The Lightning host Brainerd on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center. The North Stars will face Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.