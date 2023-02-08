Northern Lakes Lightning win 5-4 at home against Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Northern Lakes Lightning claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets on Tuesday. The team won 5-4 at Breezy Point Hockey Center.

Coming up:

The Bluejackets play against Rock Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Morris Ice Arena. The Lightning will face Morris/Benson Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.