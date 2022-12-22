Northern Lakes Lightning score twice in the third to beat Alexandria Area Cardinals

The Northern Lakes Lightning defeated the Alexandria Area Cardinals 7-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Northern Lakes pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting Lightning took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Christian Crutcher. Finnegan Fogarty and Easton Anderson assisted.

Six goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

Easton Anderson took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jayden Marthaler and Cole Andersen.

Christian Crutcher increased the lead to 6-4 two minutes later, assisted by Darby Boelter.

Isaac Peterson increased the lead to 7-4 late in the third.

Coming up:

The Lightning host Little Falls on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center. The Cardinals visit Minot to play the Magicians on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena.