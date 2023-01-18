Northern Lakes Lightning have ended their losing streak after 2-11 vs. Prairie Centre North Stars

The game between the Prairie Centre North Stars and the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning finished 11-2. Northern Lakes' victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The North Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jesse Williams. James Rieland assisted.

The Lightning's Finnegan Fogarty tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Logan Verville and Easton Anderson.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 5-2 going in to the third period.

The Lightning increased the lead to 6-2 within the first minute when Darby Boelter found the back of the net, assisted by Kolbe Severson and Jack Carr.

The Lightning increased the lead to 7-2 early in the third period when Darby Boelter beat the goalie again, assisted by Jerome Martin.

Isaac Peterson increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Christian Crutcher.

Christian Crutcher increased the lead to 9-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Jack Carr and Easton Anderson.

Christian Crutcher increased the lead to 2-10 three minutes later, assisted by Caden Nelson and Darby Boelter.

One minute later, Finnegan Fogarty scored yet again, assisted by Christian Crutcher and Jerome Martin, securing a 2-11 comeback win for the Lightning.

Next up:

On Thursday, the North Stars face Detroit Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena and the Lightning take on Wadena-Deer Creek on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.