Northern Lakes Lightning grab extra point vs. Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets in overtime

The Northern Lakes Lightning and the visiting Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets tied 4-4 in regulation on Tuesday. Northern Lakes beat Hibbing/Chisholm in overtime 5-4.

Northern Lakes' Isaac Peterson scored the game-winning goal.

The Lightning opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Jerome Martin scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Logan Verville and Easton Anderson.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Finnegan Fogarty scored, assisted by Isaac Peterson and Kolbe Severson.

The Bluejackets narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when AJ Lehman scored, assisted by Beau Frider and Peyton Taylor.

The Bluejackets tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Nathan Rude in the first period, assisted by Christian Dickson.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

In overtime, it took 3:48 before Isaac Peterson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Darby Boelter.

Coming up:

The Bluejackets play against Rock Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Morris Ice Arena. The Lightning will face Morris/Benson Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.