Northern Lakes Lightning couldn't stop Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers' winning run

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers and the Northern Lakes Lightning met on Thursday. Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

The Panthers opened strong, early in the game with Joey Hillukka scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Parker Vinge.

The Panthers' Joshua Hillukka increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Braden Stewart.

The Panthers increased the lead to 3-0, after only 46 seconds into the second period when Parker Vinge found the back of the net, assisted by Reed Sharp.

4-0 goal came from Jeron Pinoniemi who increased the Panthers' lead, assisted by Parker Vinge and Joey Hillukka, in the second period.

Next up:

The Panthers host Ely/Tower-Soudan on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Lightning visit Providence Academy to play the Lions on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center.