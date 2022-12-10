Northern Lakes Lightning beat Breckenridge Blades

The Northern Lakes Lightning won their road game against the Breckenridge Blades on Friday, ending 6-1.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Michael Peterson. Isaiah Bruechert and Trey Vogelbacher assisted.

The Lightning tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Logan Verville scored, assisted by Jerome Martin and Darby Boelter.

The Lightning took the lead with a goal from Christian Crutcher late in the first, assisted by Isaac Peterson and Darby Boelter.

The Lightning's Darby Boelter increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Christian Crutcher and Jerome Martin.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Kolbe Severson increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Christian Crutcher.

Wyatt Balmer increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later.

Next up:

The Blades are set to face Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena, while the Lightning face Morris/Benson Area at 7 p.m. CST at Morris Ice Arena. Both games are set for Tuesday.