Northern Edge has ended its losing streak after 3-4 vs. Becker/Big Lake Eagles

The game between the Becker/Big Lake Eagles and hosting Northern Edge finished 4-3 after drama in overtime. Northern Edge's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

Northern Edge's Milo Hetland scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brayden Graning . Jase Tobako and Eli Scheideman assisted.

The Northern Edge players tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Loghan Croal struck.

The Northern Edge players took the lead with another goal from Loghan Croal in the middle of the first.

The Northern Edge's players Paul Boelk increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Zachary Monson and Cam Husby.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

In overtime, it took 1:59 before Milo Hetland scored the game-winner for the home team.

Coming up:

The Northern Edge players travels to Dodge County on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena. The Eagles host Windom to play the Eagles on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.