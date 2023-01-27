Northern Edge has ended its losing streak after 2-2 vs. Pine City Area Dragons

The game between the Pine City Area Dragons and visiting Northern Edge finished 2-2. Northern Edge's victory puts an end to a 10-game losing streak.

The visiting Northern Edge players started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Cam Husby scoring in the first period, assisted by Lavonte Fischer and Jeffrey Kubinski.

The Dragons tied the score 1-1 in the first period when McCall Leger scored, assisted by McCoy Leger .

The Dragons took the lead early into the third period when McCall Leger found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Ryder Youngbauer and Trysten Thurman .

Loghan Croal tied it up 2-2 nine minutes later.

Next up:

The Dragons travel to River Lakes on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Richmond Arena. The Northern Edge players visits Sauk Rapids-Rice to play the Storm on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.