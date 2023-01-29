North Shore Storm end 12-loss run

The game between the North Shore Storm and the Mora-Milaca Mustangs finished 5-2 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for North Shore after 12 straight defeats.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Monday, with the Storm hosting the Hilltoppers at 6 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals and the Mustangs visiting the Rails at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.