North Shore Storm couldn't stop star-studded Duluth Denfeld Hunters from winning

The North Shore Storm and the Duluth Denfeld Hunters met on Friday. Duluth Denfeld came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

Next up:

The Hunters play against Little Falls on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena - 301 8th Ave. The Storm will face Minneapolis on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.