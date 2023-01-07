SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

North Shore Storm couldn't stop star-studded Duluth Denfeld Hunters from winning

The North Shore Storm and the Duluth Denfeld Hunters met on Friday. Duluth Denfeld came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 09:19 PM
Next up:

The Hunters play against Little Falls on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena - 301 8th Ave. The Storm will face Minneapolis on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.

