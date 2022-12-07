North Shore Storm claim win on the road against Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

A close game saw the North Shore Storm just edge out the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

North Shore's Ryan Christiansen scored the game-winning goal.

The Storm took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ayden Althaus. Jake Stadler and Jacob Carpenter assisted.

Drew Marolt scored in the second period.

Storm's Greysen Peterson tallied a goal midway through the second period, making the score 2-1.

Kole Macho tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Jackson Hegman.

Ryan Christiansen took the lead three minutes later.

Coming up:

The Timberwolves play Moose Lake Area away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails. The Storm will face Hayward at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.