Noah Urness behind Roseau Rams' win over Thief River Falls Prowlers

The game between the Roseau Rams and the Thief River Falls Prowlers saw Roseau's Noah Urness in deadly form. Noah Urness scored an incredible four goals in Roseau's 7-0 home win.

Jake Halvorson and Austin Klint scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The Rams took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jake Halvorson. Noah Urness assisted.

The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Noah Urness beat the goalie, assisted by Tanner George and James Jacques.

Five minutes into the period, Austin Klint scored a goal, assisted by Noah Urness, making the score 3-0.

The Rams increased the lead to 4-0, after only 28 seconds into the third period when Noah Urness netted one yet again, assisted by Gavin Jensen.

Jake Halvorson increased the lead to 5-0 seven minutes later.

Noah Urness increased the lead to 6-0 less than a minute later, assisted by Tanner George.

The Rams made it 7-0 when Noah Urness scored, late into the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Rams play Brainerd away on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena. The Prowlers will face Sauk Rapids-Rice at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East.