Noah Urness behind Roseau Rams' win over East Grand Forks Green Wave

The game between East Grand Forks Green Wave and the Roseau Rams saw East Grand Forks' Noah Urness in deadly form. Noah Urness scored an incredible four goals in East Grand Forks' 7-4 road win.

Tanner George and Gavin Jensen scored the remaining goals for the road side, while East Grand Forks' goals came through Jace Fore, Chase Moe, Sam Schumacher and Hunter Varnson.

The Rams started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Noah Urness scoring in the first period, assisted by Aaron Wenlsoff and Jake Halvorson.

The Rams' Noah Urness increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jake Halvorson.

The Rams increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Noah Urness in the middle of the first period, assisted by Gavin Jensen.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Rams led 7-3 going in to the third period.

The Green Wave narrowed the gap again with a goal from Sam Schumacher, assisted by Gage Seydel at 16:26 into the third period.