High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No. 3 Rogers stays undefeated with 2-0 win over pesky St. Cloud

The Royals continued their hot start with a fifth straight win to start the season. Royals goaltender Cade Chapman was perfect to earn his first shutout of the year.

A player wearing a white-and-blue jersey smiles at his teammates. His jersey says 'Rogers' across the front and he is wearing the number 11.
Rogers forward Parker Deschene (11) laughs with his teammates for Rogers High School before puck drop against St. Cloud at the Municipal Athletic Complex on Dec. 10, 2022.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
December 10, 2022 10:43 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Rogers is now 5-0 to start the 2022-23 season after posting a 2-0 win over a St. Cloud squad that hung around until a late short-handed tally for the Royals on Saturday handed the Crush their first loss of the year.

Senior goaltender Cade Chapman earned his first shutout of the season for No. 3 Rogers in the victory, stopping all 11 Crush shots on goal.

The Royals lit the lamp in the first period on a tap-in backdoor tally from junior forward Drew Krekelberg , with assists to Sam Ranallo and Keaton Weis . Rogers put a second puck in the back of the net later in the first frame, but it was waved off due to a high stick.

Things were quiet in the second period for both Rogers and St. Cloud, but the Royals doubled their lead late in the third period on a shorthanded goal from senior captain and Mr. Hockey contender Sam Ranallo . Drew Krekelberg and Chase Cheslock assisted on the play.

The Royals are now 5-0, posting wins so far this year over St. Michael-Albertville, Coon Rapids, Andover and Lakeville South. St. Cloud's first loss of the season moved the Crush to 3-1 after wins against Bemidji, River Lakes and Brainerd to start the year.

Rogers will be in action next on Dec. 15 at home against Blaine while St. Cloud will hit the road to play Willmar on Dec. 13.

GAME SUMMARY:

No. 3 Rogers 2, St. Cloud 0

RGR 1-0-1—2
STC 0-0-0—0

First Period Scoring — 1. RGR, Drew Krekelberg (Sam Ranallo, Keaton Weis) 9:22

Penalties — STC, bench minor (too many men) 4:43; RGR, Sam Ranallo (tripping) 6:57; RGR, Keaton Weis (interference); 16:38

Second Period Scoring — No scoring

Penalties — STC, Sheldon Shyiak (interference) 15:43

Third Period Scoring — RGR, Sam Ranallo (Drew Krekelberg, Chase Cheslock) 12:46 (short-handed)

Penalties — RGR, bench minor (too many men) 1:53; RGR, Dawson Jenson (slashing) 10:58; STC, Max Kiffmeyer (roughing) 10:58; RGR, Parker Deschene (tripping) 11:21; STC, Ben Glaesman (tripping) 14:00

Goalie Saves — RGR, Cade Chapman 11/11 (0 ga); STC, Ben Glaesman 28/30 (2 ga)

Penalties-Mintues — RGR 5-10, STC 4-8

Power Plays — RGR 0-3, STC 0-4

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
