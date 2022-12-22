Nickel's two goals net Worthington Trojans victory over Redwood Valley Cardinals

The Worthington Trojans defeated the visiting Redwood Valley Cardinals on Tuesday, ending 5-4.

The Trojans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Spenser Nickel. Anthony Jimenez assisted.

The Trojans' Riley Woodbury increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Kilen Cilek late in the first, assisted by Owen Linsmeier and Gavin Vanderwerf .

The Trojans' Easton Newman increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first.

The Trojans increased the lead to 4-1, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Spenser Nickel found the back of the net again, assisted by Ian Bumgardner.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Austin Gunderson scored.

Dawson Duangapai increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kyle Ahrenstorff and Trenton Chantharath.

Gavin Vanderwerf narrowed the gap to 5-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Easton Sandgren and Erik Rasmussen .

The Cardinals narrowed the gap again with a goal from Caleb Nelson , assisted by Kilen Cilek at 15:50 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Trojans host Luverne on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena. The Cardinals host Morris/Benson Area to play the Storm on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center - MBA Storm Holiday Classic.