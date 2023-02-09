Nick Bierschbach and Andrew Cumming in excellent shape as St. Cloud Crush beats Alexandria Area Cardinals

On Tuesday, a single goal ended up deciding a close game as St. Cloud Crush defeated the Alexandria Area Cardinals 2-1.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nick Bierschbach.

Andrew Cumming scored early in the second period, assisted by Reece Gronseth.

The Cardinals made it 2-1 with a goal from Keegan Lucy.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Crush will host Sartell at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex and the Cardinals will host Fergus Falls at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.