New Ulm Eagles' winning streak broken by Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The New Ulm Eagles have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons, New Ulm was on a run of six straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at New Ulm Civic Center finished 2-1 and the winning streak was ended.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato's Reegan Brummond scored the game-winning goal.

The Dragons first took the lead, after only 18 seconds into the third period, with a goal from Reegan Brummond, assisted by Braden Olson.

Bryer Lang tied the game 1-1 four minutes later, assisted by Austin Uecker.

Just just one minute later Reegan Brummond scored yet again, and decided the game.

Next games:

The Eagles travel to Waseca on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena. The Dragons will face Hutchinson on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.