New Ulm Eagles' winning run ended after game against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The New Ulm Eagles' run of six straight wins ended at home against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. Tuesday's game at New Ulm Civic Center finished 2-1.

Next up:

The Eagles will travel to the Waseca Bluejays on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena. The Dragons will face Hutchinson on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.