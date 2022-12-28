New Ulm Eagles' winning run ended after game against Fergus Falls Otters
The New Ulm Eagles' run of seven straight wins ended on the road against the Fergus Falls Otters. Tuesday's game at Fergus Falls Community Arena - Fergus Falls Holiday Classic finished 3-3.
The first period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.
Zero goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, with the Otters hosting the Fort Frances players at 7 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena and the Eagles visiting the Lakers at 5 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.