Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

New Ulm Eagles win knock out game against Fairmont Cardinals

The 7-0 win at home for the New Ulm Eagles against the Fairmont Cardinals means the New Ulm Eagles are through to the next round.

img_500258979_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 10:26 PM

The 7-0 win at home for the New Ulm Eagles against the Fairmont Cardinals means the New Ulm Eagles are through to the next round.

The hosting Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dawson Kraus.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nick Zins in the first period, assisted by Ian Brudelie and Blake Soukup.

The Eagles' Landon Barstad increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Nick Zins and Talan Helget.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end the 7-0 came from Jack Albrecht who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Ian Brudelie, early into the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 24, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0302.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Mr. Hockey Top 10 and Frank Brimsek award finalists announced
February 24, 2023 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
060421.N.DNT.Randolph01.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota Boys
Police sought, obtained school district’s investigation of former Duluth East hockey coach
February 24, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen