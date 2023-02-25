New Ulm Eagles win knock out game against Fairmont Cardinals

The 7-0 win at home for the New Ulm Eagles against the Fairmont Cardinals means the New Ulm Eagles are through to the next round.

The hosting Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dawson Kraus.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Nick Zins in the first period, assisted by Ian Brudelie and Blake Soukup.

The Eagles' Landon Barstad increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Nick Zins and Talan Helget.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Eagles.

In the end the 7-0 came from Jack Albrecht who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Ian Brudelie, early into the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.