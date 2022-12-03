New Ulm Eagles win at home against Marshall Tigers

The New Ulm Eagles won when they visited the Marshall Tigers on Thursday. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kadon Larson. Jack Albrecht and Austin Uecker assisted.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Owen Renslow in the middle of the first, assisted by Chase Mellenthin and Parker Schmitt.

Austin Uecker scored late into the second period, assisted by Ben Hohensee.

Taylor Hansen increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Albrecht and Austin Uecker.

Ian Brudelie increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Kadon Larson and Brody Wenner.

Next up:

The Eagles play Worthington away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena. The Tigers will face Windom at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.