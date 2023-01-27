High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

New Ulm Eagles win 3-1 on the road against Luverne Cardinals

The New Ulm Eagles won on the road on Thursday, handing the Luverne Cardinals a defeat 3-1.

img_500233889_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 26, 2023 09:10 PM
The win over the Cardinals means that the Eagles have four road wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Eagles play against Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The Cardinals will face Windom on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.

