New Ulm Eagles win 3-1 on the road against Luverne Cardinals

The New Ulm Eagles won on the road on Thursday, handing the Luverne Cardinals a defeat 3-1.

The win over the Cardinals means that the Eagles have four road wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Eagles play against Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The Cardinals will face Windom on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.