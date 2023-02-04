New Ulm Eagles victorious against Windom Eagles

The New Ulm Eagles defeated the home-team Windom Eagles 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third New Ulm managed to pull out a win.

The Eagles have now won five games in a row.

Next games:

The Eagles host Redwood Valley on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Eagles host Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer to play the White Hawks on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.