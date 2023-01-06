New Ulm Eagles reverse deficit to clinch victory

The New Ulm Eagles were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the Marshall Tigers. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 4-3 for road-team New Ulm.

The Eagles took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Bryer Lang. Kadon Larson and Austin Uecker assisted.

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Joey Fossum found the back of the net, assisted by Owen Renslow and Talan Plante.

The Tigers took the lead early when Klayton Weller netted one, assisted by Zach Kramer and Sam Schwarz .

Taylor Hansen tied it up 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Brody Wenner.

Kadon Larson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Austin Uecker and Jack Albrecht.

Blake Soukup increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Nick Zins.

Zach Kramer narrowed the gap to 4-3 five minutes later, assisted by Owen Renslow.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Tigers hosting the Rockets at 5:45 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center and the Eagles visiting the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.