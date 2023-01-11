New Ulm Eagles keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the New Ulm Eagles as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Worthington Trojans, making it four in a row. They won 9-0 over Worthington.

Next up:

The Eagles travel to Minnesota River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The Trojans host Minnesota River to play the Bulldogs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.