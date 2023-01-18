New Ulm Eagles keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the New Ulm Eagles as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Minnesota River Bulldogs, making it five in a row. They won 7-2 over Minnesota River.

The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Austin Uecker. Blake Soukup assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Austin Uecker halfway through the first, assisted by Jack Albrecht and Blake Soukup.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Brandon Tauer found the back of the net, assisted by Ian Brudelie and Dawson Kraus.

The Bulldogs made it 3-1 with a goal from Kellen O'Keefe.

Austin Uecker increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Albrecht and Blake Soukup.

Nick Zins increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Blake Soukup and Austin Uecker.

Judson Narum narrowed the gap to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Kellen O'Keefe.

Kadon Larson increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Austin Uecker and Ian Brudelie.

Blake Soukup then increased the lead to 7-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Kadon Larson and Austin Uecker.

Next up:

The Bulldogs host Redwood Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at LeSueur Community Center. The Eagles will face Redwood Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.