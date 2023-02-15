New Ulm Eagles hard to beat on the road – seven successive road wins

The New Ulm Eagles have racked up an impressive series of road wins. The 6-1 victory over the Waseca Bluejays on Thursday meant number seven in a row on the road.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Blake Soukup scored.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Austin Uecker found the back of the net.

Brayden Hesch-Priem narrowed the gap to 6-1 late into the third, assisted by Karson Lindsay.

Next games:

The Bluejays travel to Rochester Lourdes on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Eagles will face Hopkins on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.