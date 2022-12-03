New Ulm Eagles got a shut out against Worthington Trojans

The New Ulm Eagles picked up a decisive road win against the Worthington Trojans. The game ended in a shutout, 12-0.

The visiting Eagles opened strong, with Kadon Larson scoring early into the first period, assisted by Austin Uecker.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Jack Albrecht scored, assisted by Blake Soukup.

The Eagles' Taylor Hansen increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Nick Zins.

The Eagles scored five goals in second period an held the lead 8-0 going in to the second break.

The Eagles increased the lead to 9-0 early in the third period when Bryer Lang scored, assisted by Austin Uecker.

Austin Uecker increased the lead to 10-0 five minutes later, assisted by Nick Zins.

Austin Uecker increased the lead to 11-0 just one minute later, assisted by Bryer Lang and Talan Helget.

The Eagles made it 12-0 when Nick Zins netted one, late in the third. The 12-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the Trojans host Waseca at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena and the Eagles host Redwood Valley at Redwood Area Community Center.