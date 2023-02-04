New Ulm Eagles dig deep in the third to win against Windom Eagles

The Windom Eagles and the visiting New Ulm Eagles were tied going into the third, but New Ulm pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

With this win the Eagles have five straight victories.

Next up:

The Eagles play against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Eagles will face Redwood Valley on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.