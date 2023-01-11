New Ulm Eagles beat Worthington Trojans and continue winning run

The game between the New Ulm Eagles and the Worthington Trojans on Tuesday finished 9-0. The result means New Ulm has four straight wins.

The Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brock Wellmann. Ian Brudelie assisted.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period when Blake Soukup found the back of the net, assisted by Kadon Larson and Jack Albrecht.

The Eagles increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third when Austin Uecker scored, assisted by Kadon Larson.

In the end the 9-0 goal came from Blake Soukup who increased the Eagles' lead, assisted by Jack Albrecht and Ian Brudelie, late in the third. The 9-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Eagles travel to Minnesota River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders. The Trojans host Minnesota River to play the Bulldogs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.