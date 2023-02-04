High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

New Ulm Eagles beat Windom Eagles and continue winning run

The game between the Windom Eagles and the New Ulm Eagles on Friday finished 3-2. The result means New Ulm has five straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 09:28 PM
Next games:

The Eagles host Redwood Valley on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Eagles host Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer to play the White Hawks on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.

Related Topics: WINDOMNEW ULM