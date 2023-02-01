New Ulm Eagles beat Rochester Lourdes Eagles and continue winning run
The game between the New Ulm Eagles and the Rochester Lourdes Eagles on Tuesday finished 5-3. The result means New Ulm has four straight wins.
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Eagles hosting the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. CST at Windom Arena and the Eagles visiting the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.