New Ulm Eagles beat Rochester Lourdes Eagles and continue winning run

The game between the New Ulm Eagles and the Rochester Lourdes Eagles on Tuesday finished 5-3. The result means New Ulm has four straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 09:21 PM
Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Eagles hosting the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. CST at Windom Arena and the Eagles visiting the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.

